Advanced search

Monkton hotel set to close

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 September 2020

Court Hall in Monkton which is set to close. Picture: Contributed

Court Hall in Monkton which is set to close. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Court Hall in Monkton is set to close with a combination of coronavirus and other hotels to blame,

The hotel is situated right on the edge of the A30 and dates from the early 19th century.

However, the family run country house hotel has seen its occupation become limited over recent years with East Devon District Council’s planning committee hearing it had not been profitable for six years.

Councillor Colin Brown, who represents the Dunkeswell and Otterhead ward, runs and currently lives within the hotel and asked for permission to change the use of the building from a hotel to a single dwelling.

Putting forward the proposal, Matthew Dalton-Aram, speaking on behalf of Cllr Brown, said that the hotel has not been in profit for six years and has only survived as they have invested their own money in the business.

He added: “The new Premier Inns in Honiton and Seaton have made it difficult for the boutique hotel market as they can offer cheaper accommodation, and it has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, so they have chosen to close the guest house and cease operations.

“The site is unattractive for a commercial proposition and it was the historic Manor House of Monkton, so the proposal would revert back to its original use as a dwelling.”

Development manager Chris Rose, in his report to the committee, said that while the site is not considered to be in a sustainable location where future residents could easily access a range of services to meet their everyday need, as the applicants already live on site, there would be no increase in the number of residential units on site, nor any extra demands concerning sustainability.

He added that there are a range of larger chain hotels operating in the area as well as other boutique hotels and smaller guesthouses, and that due to the lack of interest for anyone wanting to take this on as a hotel, it wouldn’t result in loss of any employment.

The committee voted by eight votes to four abstentions to approve the plans, with some members choosing to abstain due to the close working relationship they have had with Cllr Brown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Monkton hotel set to close

Court Hall in Monkton which is set to close. Picture: Contributed

Aldi plans to open a store in Axminster as part of carpet factory mixed development

Plans have been revealed to build an Aldi store on carpet factory land at Axminster. Picture:Axminster Carpets

Axminster New Youth Club set to return next week

Axminster New Youth Club will be back in operation at the town's Pippins Community Centre soon. Picture Chris Carson

Cranbrook United all set for a bright future with the advent of two men’s senior teams

Action from a Cranbrook United Youth Football Club game. Picture; STEPHEN BAMPTON

Pupils head back to school

Precautions put in place to ensure Honiton Primary School students stay safe. Picture: Honiton Primary School