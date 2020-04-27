CANCELLED – Honiton Agricultural show called off due to coronavirus

Honiton Show 2019. Ref mhh 31 19TI 1030783. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The annual Honiton Agricultural Show has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show was set to take place at Honiton Showground on Thursday, August 6, but the management committee of the Honiton and District Agricultural Association have taken the ‘extremely difficult’ decision to call it off.

A spokesman for the committee said: “As responsible event organisers and with current Government advice, the priority has to be the health and safety of our volunteers, stewards, staff, membership, exhibitors, visitors and our wider community in conjunction with safeguarding our treasured association.

“We know our show is a calendar highlight for many and this will disappoint everyone who loves the show as much as we do.

“The association would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in our wonderful organisation and thank in advance our exhibitors and sponsors for their continuing support and understanding at this time.”

The association will be contacting trade stand-holders, exhibitors and suppliers.

It will continue to support the rural community ‘however we can’ and is looking forward to welcoming people to next year’s show.