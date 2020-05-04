Advanced search

Video

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

PUBLISHED: 14:31 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 04 May 2020

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Archant

The coronavirus death toll at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital now stands at 39.

Figures released by NHS England on Monday (May 4) confirmed two patients have died - having tested positive for Covid-19 - at the hospital since Monday, April 27.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital serves East Devon as well as Exeter and most of the Greater Devon area.

The latest figures show that 151 people have now died in hospitals in Devon.

According to NHS England, 21,384 patients have died in hospitals in England.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the date of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Councillor ‘sacked’ over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Council denies ordering closure of public seats

Benches in Axminster have been taped to prevent people sitting on them. Picture: Andrew Coley

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Axminster woman inspired to make climate change film

A clip from the climate change film. Picture Devon Wildlife Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Councillor ‘sacked’ over Christmas card comments

Philip Skinner. Picture by Simon Horn. Ref mhh P2618-06-08SH

Council denies ordering closure of public seats

Benches in Axminster have been taped to prevent people sitting on them. Picture: Andrew Coley

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Axminster woman inspired to make climate change film

A clip from the climate change film. Picture Devon Wildlife Trust

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Station cafe burglar jailed

Axminster Train Station Ref mha 13 20TI 7913 Picture: Terry Ife

Tolchards Devon League skippers speak about the 2020 season that might not see any action

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Funding available for swimming coaches and clubs

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Fish die after Colyton river polluted

An Environment Agency officer at the pollution site. Picture: EA

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
Drive 24