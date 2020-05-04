Video

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 39

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW Archant

The coronavirus death toll at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital now stands at 39.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Figures released by NHS England on Monday (May 4) confirmed two patients have died - having tested positive for Covid-19 - at the hospital since Monday, April 27.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital serves East Devon as well as Exeter and most of the Greater Devon area.

The latest figures show that 151 people have now died in hospitals in Devon.

According to NHS England, 21,384 patients have died in hospitals in England.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the date of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.