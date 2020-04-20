Advanced search

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

PUBLISHED: 14:50 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 20 April 2020

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Archant

The coronavirus death toll at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital has reached 27.

Figures released by NHS England on Monday (April 20) confirmed two patients died on Thursday (April 16) and another two died on Friday.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital serves East Devon as well as Exeter and most of the Greater Devon area.

The latest figures show that 107 people have now died in hospitals in Devon.

According to NHS England, 14,829 patients have died in hospitals in England.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

