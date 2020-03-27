Honiton’s community praised for its vital work to help others during Covid-19 pandemic

The mayor of Honiton and his deputy have commended residents for their efforts to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, which continues to affect millions across the country.

Mayor John Zarczynski and deputy mayor Duncan Sheridan-Shaw have praised residents in the town for their hard work to mitigate the impact on people self-isolating to combat the disease.

Cllr Zarczynski said: “The coronavirus is having a worrying fast developing impact on business and vital services to our community as whole.

“We should be very proud of Honiton. Our community spirit in response to the coronavirus has been second-to-none.

“Together we will overcome the challenges we face looking after our most vulnerable and loved ones. We should also feel proud and grateful to all those who are working providing vital services”

Much of Honiton – like most towns and parishes across East Devon – is in total lockdown due to radical measures enforced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fight against the deadly virus. Under the restrictions, members of the public will now only be allowed to leave the home for four purposes:

– Shopping for basic necessities;

– One form of exercise a day alone or with members of your household;

– Any medical need or to provide care for a vulnerable person;

– Travelling to and from work, but only where absolutely necessary and if you cannot work from home.

Mr Johnson also announced the closure of all shops selling ‘non-essential goods’ including clothing and electrical items, libraries, playgrounds outdoor gyms and places of worship.

All gatherings of two or more people are banned, as are social events including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, excluding funerals. Mr Johnson said: “Each and every one of us is now obliged to join together, to halt the spread of this disease, to protect our NHS and to save many many thousands of lives.”

Cllr Sheridan-Shaw, who works at one of Honiton’s remaning open stores – Tesco in Battishorne Way – said: “Honiton has once again stepped up to the mark and has shown that can do spirit.

“Amazing work is being done by some amazing people.

“Honiton has the strength of mind and heart to get through this crisis and keep building on our amazing community spirit.

“Keep strong Honiton and remember the incredibly important social distancing procedures.”