Honiton food bank suspends opening hours and prioritises delivering supplies

Honiton food bank is facing unprecedented demand. Picture: Getty Images agafapaperiapunta

Honiton’s food bank has suspended its usual opening hours in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, the organisation – based at the King’s Centre off High Street – will now streamline its efforts into delivering food to those most in need.

Organisers of the food bank say they are anticipating a significant increase in demand as people are laid off from work or face delays in benefit payments.

The food bank is being assisted by Honiton Round Table, which will be delivering food hampers and collecting food from the various collection points on behalf of the food bank.

Partnership co-ordinator Norman Amey said: “We are very grateful to the Round Table for offering to help.

“This enables us to deliver to those who are most vulnerable and those who are self-isolating for the duration of this emergency.”

The food bank normally operates using a scheme where people in need obtain a voucher from a local agency or church and exchange it for food during opening hours.

With the centre closed, clients are asked to put their voucher in the mailbox at The King’s Centre or send it by post.

Another innovation to make access simpler is the creation of an on-line request form.

Those who find themselves in food crisis – without food and without money to buy food – can email foodbank@thecommunitychurch.co.uk when they will be sent a form requesting details of their situation.

The completed form can be returned by email. The need will then be assessed, and food delivered as appropriate. Volunteers are aiming to respond to every request within three days.

Anyone wanting to support the food bank can make donations of food at the usual collection points including The Co-op in Lace Walk and Tesco supermarkets in Honiton.

Monetary donations can be sent to the King’s Centre Food Bank, The Community Church, Lees Buildings, Honiton, EX14 1DH, or by contacting the church by email for BACS details.

Mr Amey said: “We would like to thank everyone who supports us either by contributing food, financially, or simply sending a letter of encouragement.

“We are in uncharted waters, but we would encourage anyone who is in need to ask. We will always try to help.”