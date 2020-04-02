Advanced search

Honiton butcher ‘rushed off his feet’ amid Covid-19 pandemic – but still continues to provide essentials to community

PUBLISHED: 17:03 02 April 2020

Laurie Spencer, who owns Porkies in Honiton. Photo: Callum Lawton

Archant

A Honiton butcher who has remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic has still found the time to donate to vulnerable and self-isolating residents, despite being ‘rushed off his feet’.

Laurie Spencer, of Porkies in New Street, has seen a boom in orders after much of the UK went into lockdown to combat the Covid-19 virus.

He said: “I have been very busy – I am trying to make sure everybody gets fed.

“Business has picked up, I’m dealing with a lot more new faces.

“People have been really supportive of our delivery service and meat boxes and appreciate the quality of the meat and the fact its local.”

It’s the ‘local’ of the business which is now paying dividends for Laurie, as his produce comes from farmers scattered across East Devon – some just mere miles from Honiton.

He said: “Because I use local farmers and local catering butchers and abattoirs, my supply chain has not been affected.

“I only sell local produce, so the only thing that affects me is the sheer amount of orders, which means I might have to wait a few hours to get more products in.”

Despite his manic work schedule, Laurie has been supporting the team at The Random Kitchen in Honiton, a pop-up kitchen which is supplying frozen cooked meals to the elderly and vulnerable in the town.

With many fearful of venturing outside during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Random Kitchen is one of several community-spirited ventures which has sprung up to help mitigate the impact of the virus.

Laurie said: “I am contributing to local things and dealing with Jason Hannay (The Random Kitchen team member) and we are donating produce and other things to the cause.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has also resulted in many shops temporarily closing, or working under reduced hours.

However, it’s all systems go at Porkies.

Laurie said: “The opening hours are staying exactly the same. There are some things we are having to do a little bit differently, but people can still come to the shop and order over the phone.

“Ring up for next day orders, or I will deliver if I have got

