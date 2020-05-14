Prompt action funding boost for East Devon organisations helping fight against coronavirus

Twelve East Devon organisations helping in the fight against coronavirus have received a cash boost thanks to a district and county council initiative.

The Covid-19 Prompt Action Fund is a small grants scheme which quickly provides small grants of up to £499.

Community-led coronavirus-related projects and activities can apply for the small but important things that help them support vulnerable people in this difficult time.

Twelve organisations across East Devon have benefitted so far, they are:

• Broadclyst Parish Council Community Support Scheme - £495 towards volunteer expenses, and leaflet printing to let people know about the scheme.

• Brampford Speke Help - £495 towards fuel costs, packaging and printing.

• The Random Kitchen, based at Honiton Rugby Club - £400 to help pay for ingredients and enhanced cleaning to cook meals for vulnerable people in the area.

• Beer Action Group - £495 to help pay for providing and delivering food parcels to people in need.

• Mill Water School - £495 to help pay for activity packs for children and parents.

• Launchpad SW Community interest company, based in Budleigh Salterton - £495 towards delivering hot meals to vulnerable people who can’t cook for themselves.

• East Budleigh Parish Council - £395 to help pay for scrubs for a care home within the parish.

• Ottery Community Volunteers - £495 to help pay for the expenses of their volunteers and support deliveries to vulnerable people in the parish.

• Axmouth Parish Council - £345 to help support volunteers within the parish, such as refunding them for any fuel costs.

• Sidmouth Voluntary Services - £495 to help pay for a kitchen refurbishment so they could start making and delivering meals for vulnerable people in the Sid Valley.

• Colyton’s Local Delivery Service - £300 to help refund costs incurred by their volunteers, such as fuel costs when delivering to people who are self-isolating.

• The Ottery Help Scheme - £495 to pay for Personal Protective Equipment for their volunteer drivers.

Applications are accepted from constituted and not-for-private-profit voluntary, community and social enterprise sector groups as well as organisations, town and parish councils, charities or businesses, or a combination of such groups working together.

Visit www.devon.gov.uk/document/covid-19-prompt-action-fund for more information