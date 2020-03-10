District council worker no longer displaying symptoms after Coronavirus scare

The district council worker who was at the centre of a Coronavirus scare over the weekend is no longer displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

The council offices at Blackdown House, in Honiton, was closed to the public on Friday (March 6) afternoon after an employee who had just returned home from Italy was displaying symptoms of Coronavirus.

The offices re-opened on Monday (March 9) and the council has confirmed that the employee is in self isolation.

A spokesman for East Devon District Council said: 'Over the weekend the Blackdown House offices were cleaned according to Government's COVID-19 guidance and reopened this morning for business as usual.

'We are waiting for the results of tests on the member of staff who was displaying potential cold/flu symptoms on their return from Italy.

'They are currently in self isolation and are no longer displaying symptoms.'

