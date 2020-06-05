Coronavirus Community Lifelines for Seaton, Colyton, Beer and Branscombe

Seaton during the coronavirus outbreak

Help is available for those in need of support in Seaton and the surrounding area

Help is at hand in Colyton.

Local Volunteer Networks

Seaton Coronavirus Community Group has assisted the community more than 3,200 times with acts of kindness ranging from assisting with shopping, postal and prescription requirements; dealing with email, telephone and text enquiries; delivering informative and helpful leaflets and booklets keeping the community informed; miscellaneous assistance such as cooking and DIY; and calling vulnerable members of the community for a friendly chat. For help, email: seaton.corona.help@gmail.com or call 07391 214268.

The Colyton Coronavirus Support Network offers local shopping deliveries, delivery of urgent supplies, posting mail and friendly phone calls, to those in self isolation. For information contact Liz Berry by email at elizbee2002@yahoo.com or call 07754 785181.

The Kilmington Neighbourhood Support Group can help with shopping and collecting prescriptions. Contact Sally Huscroft on 01297 32243; Stafford Seward on 07799 612557 or Peter Ball on 07747 636810

Support is on offer in Branscombe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Colyford Coronavirus Action Group is being co-ordinated by Anne West. Email her on annewest@lineone.net or call 01297 551375. For more information see www.colyfordvillage.co.uk/

The Beer Action Group Coronavirus Support group has ensured that every road in the village has a designated volunteer co-ordinator to arrange help where it is needed. Call Lee Reeve on 07890 948262.

Branscombe Parish has several local volunteer co-ordinators to help with shopping and prescription collections. For a list of volunteers email: clerk@branscombe.eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01297 553180.

Colyton Local Delivery Service is helping to support the elderly, the vulnerable and those that are in self isolation. Every street has a designated co-ordinator. Call Sue Brown on 01297 551113, or email Sue on suebrown170@btinternet.com

People in Beer can find help during the coronavirus outbreak.

Seaton Food Bank is there to help those experiencing food poverty. Its food distribution times are on Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm. Anyone wanting help should email foodbankseaton@gmail.com or call 07598 927997. Donations of tinned, long life and dry products are most welcome.

Pubs/Restaurants

Ragini restaurant, in Harbour Road in Seaton, is offering a takeaway and free delivery service to properties in Seaton, Beer and the surrounding area. To place an order call 01297 22333 or visit www.facebook.com/tandooritonight.co.uk/

Le Pisani in Seaton reopened its doors on Thursday, May 28, for deliveries and takeaways. Pizza and pasta collection and deliveries are between the hours of 4pm to 8.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Delivery of free on orders in Seaton of over £15, and to neighbouring villages of over £25. Call 01297 624338 or 07419 329459.

Coast Cafe Bar in Seaton is offering a hot food takeaway service on Thursdays and Fridays. Collections are between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Call to place an order, 07881 106472.

The Smugglers Kitchen in Beer is taking orders for collection. Pre-ordering is essential - call or text 07506 012666 or visit www.thesmugglerskitchen.co.uk

Buy a freshly cooked, wood-fired pizza for collection in Colyton from the Exe Valley Pizza Co on Tuesday nights between 5pm and 8pm. Phone through the pizza order in advance - 07853 555025. Collection times will be staggered to avoid contact. Visit https://exevalleypizza.co/

The Ship Inn in Axmouth has an full takeaway menu.

To place an order call 01297 21838 or see www.shipinnaxmouth.com

Schools

Axe Valley Academy advises its pupils to home-school, wherever possible. It is open only for those children who absolutely need to attend. Pupils can access a wide range of resources on its website - https://axevalley.devon.sch.uk/learning-at-home-resources-and-activities/

For Colyton Grammar’s updates and home school plans see www.colytongrammar.com/

For updates and home learning at The Woodroffe School in Lyme Regis see www.woodroffe.dorset.sch.uk/

For details about the phased re-opening of Branscombe C of E Primary School and its home learning provision – see www.branscombe.devon.sch.uk

Seaton Primary School has a section on its website with work and information devoted to each class. For updates on a phased re-opening of classes see https://seatonprimary.org.uk/

Beer C of E Primary School has a special Covid-19 home learning section on its website - see https://beer-ce-primary.devon.sch.uk

For Farway C of E Primary School’s phased re-opening details see http://www.farway.devon.sch.uk/website

For updates on home learning at Colyton Primary School see http://colytonprimary.org.uk/

Transport Links

Since May 18, South Western Railway has been providing a number of additional services to support customers during the next phase of the coronavirus response. It advises passengers to comply with the latest coronavirus guidelines. Visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

The Dartline number 20 bus is running three times a day. It runs between Seaton and Honiton. For further updates, see https://www.dartline-coaches.co.uk/

Although Stagecoach Buses is increasing its number of services, it is still working to a temporary timetable. In line with the latest government guidance, measures are in place to help customers practice social distancing. This includes limiting the available seats on buses. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Churches

In line with current Government guidelines, all church buildings and places of worship remain closed for services. For updates see:

Seaton United Reformed Church: Call Sue Carter on 01297 20148, or email susan.carter869@gmail.com

St Gregory’s Church in Seaton: Contact Jeremy Trew on 01297 20391 or email coastalbsb@icloud.com

St Michael’s Church in Beer: Call Rev Jeremy Trew on 01297 20391 or visit www.coastalchurch.org.uk

St Andrew’s Church in Colyton: Call Father Steven Martin on 01297 553180

The Beacon, in Kilmington: Call 01297 631638​ or visit www.beaconbaptist.co.uk/

The Congregational Church in Beer: Call 01297 22303.

Seaton Baptist Church: Contact Ben Tucker on 07771 520311 or email ben@seatonbaptistchurch.co.uk

St Winifred’s Church in Branscombe: Call 01297 552307 or see http://holyford.org/

Seaton Methodist Church: Contact Becky Lovatt on 01297 21818 or email deaconbecky@outlook.com

Crossroads Church: Contact Jon Sibley via email contact@crossroad.org.uk

St Augustine’s Catholic Church in Seaton: Call Father Anthony on 01297 32135.

For churches that form part of the Holyford Mission Community serving Branscombe, Colyton, Colyford, Musbury, Northleigh and Southleigh: Call 01297 551400 or visit http://holyford.org

Online Support

East Devon District Council has useful information on its website to assist community groups, residents and businesses in the area. Visit https://eastdevon.gov.uk/

For Seaton community information visit Seaton Town Council’s website. Currently, it is calling for old laptops and tablets to help those in self isolation. See www.seaton.gov.uk

The Colyton community Facebook page is updated regularly with information about lockdown related matters- see www.facebook.com/groups/heartofcolytoncommunity/

Local People’s Quotes

Seaton Food Bank secretary, Carol Plunkett said: “On behalf of Seaton Foodbank, I am writing to thank Ragini so very much for your amazingly generous donation of £750. We have been touched by the support of the people of Seaton and the surrounding villages who have partnered with us, ensuring that no person in need goes without food.”

Local Shops

Beer Fisheries Ltd is running a free home delivery service within a 10-mile radius of Beer. The shop is open from 8.30am to 3.30pm from Monday to Friday, and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday. Call 01297 20297 for orders and information on stock. See www.beerfisheries.co.uk

The Garden Shop in Colyton is selling indoor and outdoor plants and a large range of garden sundries. In addition, it stocks fresh fruit and vegetables, basic dry goods, eggs and bread. Order by noon for next day delivery. Call 01297 551113 or visit www.gardenshopcolyton.co.uk/

Branscombe Brewery is delivering its brews to properties within a 20-mile radius of its site. Call 01297 680511 or email branscombebrewery@yahoo.co.uk

Seaton Print and Design Ltd is selling a range of puzzles, jigsaws, colouring books and packs of pencils and will deliver to households in Seaton and Beer, free of charge. Call 01297 22602.

The Bear Bread Bakery and Kitchen in Colyton offer a delivery service on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They sell a variety of sourdough breads and sweet treats including donuts, danishes and scones. Call 07941 275387

Anton’s Butcher in Colyton is selling a range of meat packs, homemade pies, sausages, cheese, bacon, fresh frozen fish and much more. Call 01297 552192 to arrange a collection or delivery - within a 10-mile radius of Colyton.

Colyford Butchers Ltd is selling a range of local fresh meat, ready for collection. Place an order 24 hours beforehand. Call 01297 553334

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

The Seaton Coronavirus Community Group: 07391 214268

East Devon District Council: 01395 516551

Colyton Coronavirus Support Network: Email elizbee2002@yahoo.com or call 07754 785181

Colyford Coronavirus Action Group: Email: annewest@lineone.net or call 01297 551375.

The Beer Action Group Coronavirus Support Group: 07890 948262.

Branscombe Parish: clerk@branscombe.eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01297 553180

Colyton Local Delivery Service: 01297 551113, email: suebrown170@btinternet.com

Kilmington website: www.kilmingtonvillage.com/

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227

Devon Carers Helpline - 03456 434 435

Seaton & Colyton Medical Practice - 01297 20877

Townsend House Medical Centre: 01297 20616

Seaton Foodbank: foodbankseaton@gmail.com or call 07598 927997