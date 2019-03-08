Search to find Devon's best churchyard

The churchyard at St Michael's, Shute. Picture: Grassrootsgroundswell via flickr.com Archant

Contest will celebrate places of beauty and the volunteers who look after them

The Devon branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England is inviting churches of all denominations to enter its best churchyard competition.

The conservation charity held the contest for the first time last year, attracting 18 entries. The judges are not seeking the most pristine or manicured churchyards but those which are well managed to provide both a peaceful haven for people and

wildlife.

Each entry is visited by the judges and assessed on a range of criteria.

There's a top prize of £200 and a plaque, made from sustainable wood, for the winner and runners-up to display in their churchyard.

Penny Mills, director of CPRE Devon, said: “Devon has hundreds of churchyards and they are beautiful places. That's why we thought it would be a really good idea to celebrate them and the people that look after them because they are all volunteers and they all do a fantastic job.”

Last year's winner was St Andrew's Church, in South Tawton.

For full details and an entry form, go to

www.cpredevon.org.uk