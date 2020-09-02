Advanced search

New date for this year's Creative Craft Show

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 September 2020

There’s a new diary date for this year’s Creative Craft Show.

Crafting at Westpoint Picture: Daniel Graves PhotographyCrafting at Westpoint Picture: Daniel Graves Photography

The popular four-day show will now run at the Westpoint Arena from October 22 to 25, and will bring the latest trends in the world of crafting to enthusiasts across the South West.

Along with the papercraft, jewellery making and beading demonstrations, are some practical workshops from West Country Creative, the School of Fibre Art and the National Needlework Archive. Also, crafters will be able to update their supplies stash with the latest creative products on the market.

Simon Burns, managing director of ICHF Events, the company that arranges the Creative Craft Show said: “We’re so pleased to be able to bring back our beloved Exeter show this year and give visitors the chance to enjoy this annual craft event that they know and love.”

To adhere to social distancing rules, tickets must be bought in advance.

