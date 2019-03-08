Advanced search

Cranbrook's Dakota Tucker qualifies for World BMX Championships

PUBLISHED: 10:44 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 17 July 2019

Dakota Tucker racing. Picture: BMX Widow Photography

Dakota Tucker racing. Picture: BMX Widow Photography

Cranbrook's BMX star Dakota Tucker is taking part in the World Championships later this month - racing for Team USA.

Six-year-old BMX star Dakota Tucker. BMX Widow PhotographySix-year-old BMX star Dakota Tucker. BMX Widow Photography

Aged just six, Dakota is three years too young to race for Great Britain. But she has dual nationality through her mother Natalie. In February, she raced in a world qualifying round in Tampa and qualified third in her group; as a result she will be competing for Team USA in the category for girls aged five to seven.

"It's an amazing achievement," said her father Grayham Tucker. "It's going to be a tough group; however, it will be an amazing experience to race at this level."

So far this year, Dakota has completed eight rounds of the UK BMX National Series, coming away with seven wins and one second place. She has also beeen racing in Europe in the 2019 European Cup, where she achieved five second places and one fifth.

Mr Tucker added: "She's a very determined little girl and with the support of her school at Cranbrook and the BMX family, along with a set of crazy parents, she has achieved so much."

Dakota with her 2nd prize trophy at the European Cup. Picture: Grayham TuckerDakota with her 2nd prize trophy at the European Cup. Picture: Grayham Tucker

Kevin Pratt, Primary Phase Leader at the Cranbrook Education Campus, said:

"We are hugely proud of Dakota and all that she is achieving in her BMX racing.

I think the best thing we can say about Dakota is that while she is still so young, it is remarkable just how modest and humble she is about her talents. She is a fantastic role model to those around her and we cannot wait to keep supporting her throughout her sporting and academic journey."

BMX star Dakota witih her brightly decorated bike. Picture: Lucy D PhotographyBMX star Dakota witih her brightly decorated bike. Picture: Lucy D Photography

Dakota Tucker competing in the US. Picture: Grayham TuckerDakota Tucker competing in the US. Picture: Grayham Tucker

