Midweek Herald > News

Cranbrook parish boundary review on hold for the next six months

person

Adam Manning

Published: 1:22 PM November 11, 2021
aerial shot of Cranbrook near Exeter

Aerial view of Cranbrook - Credit: East Devon District Council

A decision on where Cranbrook's parish boundaries will be has been delayed for at least six months.

The town council had asked for a 'community governance review' to re-examine the boundary lines, in view of the expected new developments of housing and amenities in surrounding countryside.

These reviews are designed to make sure neighbouring houses do not end up in different parishes.

But the plan for these developments is still being looked at by an independent inspector, who may recommend some changes. The inspector's report, outlining where the developments will be, is not expected until next year. 

The matter was discussed by East Devon District Council's cabinet on Wednesday, November 3 , where councillors agreed that the request for the review had been made too soon. They agreed that it should be discontinued, and Cranbrook Town Council can reapply after the development plan has been signed off by the inspector.




Cranbrook News

