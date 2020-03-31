Advanced search

Cranbrook building sites look empty while UK is in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 April 2020

An empty building site in Cranbrook Ref mhc 13 20TI 114656 Picture: Terry Ife

An empty building site in Cranbrook Ref mhc 13 20TI 114656 Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Cranbrook building sites have ground to a halt.

This rare site shows, like many other industries, how developers have had to delay works to keep their staff safe.

Much of the UK is in lockdown after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new set of restrictions to fight Covid-19.

Members of the public will now only be allowed to leave the home for four purposes:

– Shopping for basic necessities;

– One form of exercise a day alone or with members of your household;

– Any medical need or to provide care for a vulnerable person;

– Travelling to and from work, but only where absolutely necessary and if you cannot work from home.

Mr Johnson also announced the closure of all shops selling ‘non-essential goods’ including clothing and electrical items, libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and places of worship.

All gatherings of two or more people are banned, as are social events including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, excluding funerals.

