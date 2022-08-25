Cranbrook school celebrate 'crantastic' GCSE results

Cranbrook Education Campus publish its first GCSE results today - and it tops the national average.

Pupils at secondary phase achieved, on average, more than half a grade more than the government expectation in each of their GCSE subjects.

These results put the school well above national average and place them as one of the top schools regionally and within the top 20 per cent of schools nationally.

Other indicators show that 45 per cent of pupils achieved grades 9-5 in English and Maths combined and 64 per cent achieved grades 9-4 in English and Maths combined, the Government's ‘basics’ indicator for both a ‘strong pass’ and ‘standard pass’ respectively. The 2019 national average for a basics ‘strong pass’ was 43 per cent highlighting that our pupils did better than their peers nationally.

Just over a quarter of all grades awarded were grades 9-7 and 11 per cenr were grades 9-8. These top grades highlight the excellent dedication from our pupils.

Stephen Farmer, head of campus, said: “I am absolutely delighted and so unbelievably proud of our year 11s and all that they have achieved.

One student look happy with her results. - Credit: Cranbrook Education Campus.

A Cranbrook Education Campus student. - Credit: Cranbrook Education Campus.

This student looks surprised with his results. - Credit: Cranbrook Education Campus.

"After the turbulent times of the past couple of years, and in a year where the majority of pupils have sat over 20 exams, their stunning results reflect their resilience, determination and unwavering effort to do their best. They have certainly risen to the challenge of their GCSEs and I am exceptionally proud of each and every one of our pupils and what they have achieved.

"It has been a true team effort, with pupils, staff and parents working together to ensure that all our pupils have the best possible experience at the Campus and achieve excellent outcomes which lead to fantastic opportunities.

This year shows what an impact that team approach can have. The maturity and independence that pupils have shown this year with regards to their learning leaves me in no doubt that that they will go on to even greater successes in the next stage of their education. I wish them all the luck in the world.”