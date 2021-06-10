Community services centre proposed for Cranbrook

The entrance to Cranbrook Picture: Daniel Clark Archant

Plans for a community building in Cranbrook providing a library, children’s centre, youth facilities, nursing services and a café have been put forward by Devon County Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The location of the proposed building Picture: Devon County Council The location of the proposed building Picture: Devon County Council

The proposed building will be a hub for the services provided by the county council, and will be located on land off Tillhouse Close and Cedar Close, a short walk away from the Cranberry Farm pub

A planning statement said: “The purpose of the Cranbrook Community Building is to provide community access to the facilities provided by Devon County Council. It provides suitably located and integrated indoor and outdoor space allowing service providers and Cranbrook residents to avail of social, leisure, health and community facilities.

“This location is considered appropriate for the facilities to be provided within the building for the residents of Cranbrook.”

The plans state that the children’s centre and public health nursing will share facilities, and the youth centre will provide indoor recreational spaces and external recreational space including a multi-use games area. The café will be housed in the library.

The nursing facility will ‘provide client facing service delivery including appointment clinics and Family Focus Clinics in a secure environment’.

The application is only in outline form, so a further application for the detail and the design of the building would be required at a later date, but it is expected that if all the relevant permissions are given, the building would be available for community use in 2021.

The trigger point for the provision of the children’s centre facilities - 2,000 home occupations – had been met last year, meaning the Cranbrook consortium of developers was required to construct the children’s centre facilities no later than June 10, 2021.

The existing planning agreement also required them to provide town council offices by June 2021, and youth facilities and a library when 3,450th homes are occupied, but that population level is not expected to be reached until 2025.

In response, the county council unanimously agreed last autumn to renegotiate the agreement so that the multi-purpose building could be built sooner than initially required, and then submitted the outline plans.

The council’s own development management committee will determine the fate of the application at a later date.