Cranbrook community website could go live in a few weeks

PUBLISHED: 11:11 13 January 2019

Archant

It will be a way for local groups to advertise events, exchange news and attract new members

Good progress is being made in setting up a community website, after the town council awarded funding for the project in November.

The Cranbrook Community Association applied for £500 to help create and maintain a site where local organisations could promote themselves and their activities.

The local company MediaStreet is designing the website and it is expected to go ‘live’ some time between the end of January and mid-February.

There will be web pages for local voluntary groups and clubs to advertise events and recruit new members, and there will also be links to the town council and other external organisations.

John Penwarden, chair of the Community Association, said: “The idea is to make it comprehensive, not too complex, and a useful reference for Cranbrook residents.”

He added that it would be important for the local groups to keep the Association in touch with their news and activities so that the website would be up to date.

