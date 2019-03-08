Advanced search

Digital Decoded

IN PICTURES: Funfair rolls into town at Cranbrook

PUBLISHED: 15:26 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 08 September 2019

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040323. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040323. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A funfair is being held in Cranbrook for the final evening today (Sunday).

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040330. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040330. Picture: Terry Ife

Our photographer Terry Ife visited the attraction, near Cranberry Farm.

Are you featured in his gallery?

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040329. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040329. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040318. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040318. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040313. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040313. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040307. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040307. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040305. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040305. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040301. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040301. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040291. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040291. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040298. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040298. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040288. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040288. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040273. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040273. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040265. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040265. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040268. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040268. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040262. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040262. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040255. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040255. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040248. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040248. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040237. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040237. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040233. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040233. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040229. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040229. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040232. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040232. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040221. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040221. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040222. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040222. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040217. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040217. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040211. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040211. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040209. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook Fun Fair. Ref mhh 36 19TI 1040209. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Elderly man’s fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

The King’s Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

Woman freed from car on A35

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Elderly man’s fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

The King’s Arms, Stockland, set to reopen after six-year community effort

The repainted pub sign was hoisted into place in August. Picture: John Vickery

Woman freed from car on A35

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Teenager’s Seaton beach clean

Lily Sweetland, 18, is planning a beach clean at Seaton. Picture: Lydia Sweetland

Sunday’s local football round-up - Defeat for Hippos Tigers; wins for Upottery & Beer

Action from Sidmouth Town's 3-1 defeat against Millford. Picture: Sam Cooper

Chard show plenty of grounds for optimism in narrow defeat at hands of Wellington

Chard prop Luke Aplin needing four Wellington players to bring him down during Chard's opening Tribute Western Counties West match of the new 2019/20 campaign. Picture CHARD RFC

Axminster Carpets backs ‘shop local’ scheme

Axminster Carpets Factory Shop team (l/R) Tom Smith, assistant manager, Laura Addy and Jon Mitchel, sales assistants. Picture: Matt Jobson, shop manager

Have your say on the management of East Devon’s Jurassic Coast

The spectacular red cliffs of the Jurassic Coast. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists