Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography Archant

A Cranbrook man has utilised his back-garden pub to stage a weekly virtual pub quiz – bringing light relief to many cooped up inside during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Rushton, who works at Exeter Airport, holds the pub quiz every Friday from the Marmotte and Shark, a shed-cum-pub he built when he moved into his home.

The quiz asks participants for a donation, to go towards the NHS.

Ben said: “I hold the quiz because it is something to do during the lockdown.

“I want to entertain the people of Cranbrook while raising a bit of money for the NHS, by asking to donate £5 via ‘text clap on 70507’.

“It is the same thing as applauding NHS workers.”

Ben held his first pub quiz three weeks ago and was enamoured with the community response.

Dozens of residents took part from their own homes as the quiz was broadcast on the Belonging to Cranbrook (uncensored) Facebook Page.

Ben’s next quiz will be held this Friday (April 24) from 7.30pm.