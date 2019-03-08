Breaking

Amazon CONFIRMS it is moving Exeter operations to 100,000 sqft facility close to Cranbrook

Cranbrook's latest Industrial Units under constructuion. Ref mhc 25 19TI 1030161. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Online giant Amazon has confirmed that it will be moving to a 100,000 sqft facility close to Cranbrook.

Rumours has been swirling that the retailer had earmarked a unit at a site, owned by the Church of England, comprising 110,000 sqm of storage and distribution floor space.

Now, Amazon has finally revealed it will relocate its delivery station in Heron Road, Exeter, to the purpose-built facility at Exeter Gateway.

A company spokesman said: "Amazon Logistics is helping independent local delivery companies to grow their businesses and adds capacity and flexibility to Amazon's delivery network to provide the fast and reliable delivery Amazon customers love and trust.

"Currently, six delivery companies provide services to Amazon in Exeter but this will increase over time to more than a dozen.

"As well as meeting increasing customers' demand, the new delivery station will also deliver to customers in parts of Dorset and Somerset currently served by the Amazon's delivery station in Bristol.

"At the same time, the number of drivers who collect parcels from the new delivery station and deliver them to Amazon customers in Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset will increase from more than 70 at the moment to more than 200."

The move will come with more job opportunities for Cranbrook residents and others.

Vacancies have already been advertised on job websites, fuelling speculation Amazon was looking at a move to the site.

Amazon said the relocation will see its employee numbers in Exeter rise to more than 30.

The Exeter Gateway scheme is expected to bring at least 200 jobs and is being built by Stoford Construction in the Exeter Gateway area.

Robert Viegers, country director of Amazon Logistics, said: "We are excited to open a new delivery station in Exeter where Amazon's 20+ years of operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for customers than ever before seven days a week."

At the end of the October last year, East Devon council planners granted reserved matters approval for the first plot of land to be used for a storage and distribution building measuring 8,465sqm.

The scheme also included associated parking, servicing, yard areas, landscaping and engineering works

No details about who the occupier would be were revealed at the meeting or in planning documents.

The huge chunk of land at Hayes Farm in Clyst Honiton is earmarked for more storage and distribution warehouses, offices and business space as part of the Exeter and East Devon Growth Point.

Indicative diagrams shown to East Devon District Council's development management committee last year revealed that there will eventually be 11 units on the site, but only reserved matters for the first unit, the occupier of which has not been confirmed, have been approved.