Cranbrook mum's 'off to school' Toy Story photo is an internet sensation

A Cranbrook mother's 'off to school' photo of her children has gone viral on social media.

Laura Wilson got the idea of posing her children's Toy Story figures as if they were waving goodbye, after seeing a similar photo in a Facebook group.

She got her husband to set up the figures as Freddie, four and a half, and his two-and-a-half year old sister Sophie, were about to leave for their first day at school.

"I said 'stand still', and Freddie put his arm around his sister, I didn't ask him to stage that bit. And I took the photo and then they went off to school," she said.

"My kids are obsessed with Toy Story, they've got Toy Story bedding and everything."

She posted her photo on the Facebook group and it got 3,000 'likes', and then she sent it to the blogger Unmumsy Mum, who lives in Exeter.

'"She put it on Facebook, and it went absolutely viral that day," said Mrs Wilson.

"When I picked the kids up I said to Freddie, 'you'll never guess what, you're famous'. I showed it to him and he said, 'that's amazing'."