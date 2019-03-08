Man threatening to harm himself prompts large police response in Cranbrook

Police were called out to an address in Cranbrook on Sunday. Picture: Beth Sharp Archant

Armed police were called to Cranbrook on Sunday (May 26) after a man threatened to harm himself.

Four police cars and armed officers were called out at a round 12.30pm after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

According to police, the man was threatening to harm himself but when officers arrived the man had left the address prompting a search.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the man later returned 'of his own accord' a short time later.

The spokesman said: "He was unharmed and spoke with officers who provided safeguarding measures."