Virtual pub quizzes in Cranbrook raise funds for medical charities during coronavirus pandemic

Cranberry Farm. Ref mhc 25 17TI 5138. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Cranberry Farm has helped to raise nearly £800 from holding virtual pub quizzes for charity.

The weekly quizzes will be taking place every Sunday evening from 7.30pm while there is still a lockdown.

Residents from far and wide have been invited to join in with a drink on their sofa and their friends on video chat to take part in the event being held in a Facebook live pub quiz.

So far more than 600 people have said they will be taking part and nearly 500 more people have said they are interested in taking part on the pub’s Facebook event page.

Search ‘Live stream pub quiz from your sofa – Social Quiztancing!’ on Facebook for more information on the event.

Don’t forget to send us a selfie while you raise money from the comfort of your own living room so we can share the word with our readers.