Cranbrook pub to hold virtual pub quiz for charity

Cranberry Farm, Cranbrook. Ref mhc 43 17TI 2385. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Grab yourself a drink from your booze cabinet, get your friends and make a team over video chat for a Facebook live pub quiz.

The Cranberry Farm is hosting the charity event on Sunday, April 5, from 7.30pm.

And, all the money raised from the evening will be donated to Devon Freewheelers.

On its Facebook page the pub said: “It may go horribly wrong but what do we have to lose!”

So far more than 550 people have said they will be taking part and a further 440 people have said they are interested in taking part on pub’s Facebook event page.

Devon Freewheelers is a charity dedicated to providing a 24-hour a day, seven days a week service that supports the NHS in delivering essential whole blood, blood and other medical samples for testing, medication, patient notes, medical equipment, tissue samples and donor breast milk to hospitals, and other NHS establishments and patients throughout Devon.

Search ‘Live stream pub quiz from your sofa – Social Quiztancing!’ on Facebook for more information on the event.