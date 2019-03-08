Start date announced for Cranbrook’s Junior Parkrun

Cranbrook Junior Parkrun route. Picture: Exeter College Running Club Exeter College Running Club

The 2km runs through the Country Park will take place every Sunday, and it will be free to take part

Children and teenagers keen to take part in Cranbrook’s Junior Parkrun only have a few weeks to wait.

The town council has announced that the first run will take place on Sunday, April 28, starting at 9am.

The runs will then take place every week, covering a 2km route through the Country Park. They will be staffed by volunteers and free to take part.

The events will be organised by the Exeter College Running Club, which is based in Cranbrook. Chairman Matt Rowett successfully bid for £1,500 from the town council and £1,000 from the Devon county councillors representing Cranbrook to help cover the start-up costs, with the club providing the remaining £500.

At a town council meeting in December, Joe Daly from Parkrun UK described Cranbrook Country Park as ‘quite exceptional’ in terms of its suitability for running, with its paths tracing a route past fields and ponds. He also said it offers an excellent sensory experience, with many different surfaces to run on. At the meeting, the council unanimously supported the idea of a parkrun, expecially after seeing a video of local schoolchildren talking about how much they would like to take part.