Agreement reached over future of Cranbrook Medical Practice

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2020

Cranbrook Medical Centre. Ref mhc 08 20TI 8683. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Medical Practice will continue to treat patients, after an agreement was reached to provide the service from April 1.

The future of the GP practice was thrown into question last September, when Access Health Care (AHC), which operates from the Younghayes Centre, revealed it would not be extending its contract in March 2020.

At the time the firm said there were issues with staff recruitment and retention. But a new GP practice formed from existing staff has now agreed to run the service from April 1.

Jo Turl, director of commissioning at NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "I am pleased to confirm that we have now identified a new organisation, formed from existing practice staff, to run the service at Cranbrook Medical Practice. This means patients will continue to see the same clinicians and staff at the practice.

"All services continue at Cranbrook Medical Practice and patients should attend appointments as normal."

