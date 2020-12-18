Cranbrook's T-rex postman wins Thank You Postie campaign

Published: 12:54 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 10:17 AM December 29, 2020

Cranbrook postie, Adam Prowse, has been picked as the winner from 20,000 nominations, of the ‘Thank You Postie’ campaign which celebrates those posties that have gone above and beyond this year.

His story stood out due the time he spent doing his round dressed in a dinosaur costume and raising £4,000 for the charity FareShare, in the process.

Adam, 40, a dad of two from Cranbook, received multiple nominations for his marathon fundraising efforts which have also made him a popular feature of the community Facebook group.

One of Adam’s nominators, Louisa, said: “Adam always goes above and beyond to find homes for incorrectly-addressed post. He's so cheerful, even in the worst of weather. He's fabulous and caring enough to help with enquiries even when not working.”

Adam said: “I enjoy helping people and, with kids of my own, this just seemed like the right thing to do. I love my job, and I love being a postman.

“I appreciate having the same round and seeing the same people every day. I want to be able to provide a service like no other for the people of Cranbrook - you’ll often find me on social media looking for recipients of wrongly addressed parcels or answering messages of people who have missed deliveries.

“We’re a big, young town here in Cranbrook and it's great to be a part of such an amazing community.”

Talking about the ‘Thank you, Postie’ campaign, Ella d’Amato, chief commercial and marketing officer at notonthehighstreet, said: “When we first set out to thank the nation’s posties, we expected to receive a few nominations describing acts of true kindness, but nothing close to the volume of incredible nominations we’ve seen!

“Every single nomination we received over the past few weeks proves just how incredible our posties truly are. From helping small businesses continue to run, to being the main, and often only, social interaction for those shielding alone. Our posties have truly been the backbone of our nation throughout the pandemic.

“As 2020 comes to an end, we hope that everyone takes stock and continues to thank not only their posties, but all of the key workers who have put their lives at risk to keep the nation running.”