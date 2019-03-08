Cranbrook pupils say sad farewell to 'Mr C'

Retiring school caretaker 'Mr C' cuts his special cake. Picture: St Martin's School Archant

St Martin's Primary and Nursery School at Cranbrook said a sad farewell to its caretaker on Friday (October 18).

Mr C is declared 'King of the Forest'

Clive Cavalier has been at the school since it first opened in September 2012.

Affectionately known by everyone as Mr C, he was considered much more than a caretaker - a very special member of the school team, playing an important prole in many people's lives, particularly the children's.

To mark his retirement a host of events took place on his final day, with particular reference being made to the tropical fish which he introduced to the school and which are much loved by the children.

Mr Cavalier's first task was to present the headteacher's awards before he visited all the classrooms to spend time with the pupils.

He was then whisked off to the forest school where the children had made him a crown and pronounced him 'King of the Forest'.

After enjoying hot chocolate with headteacher Tania Beard and the children, Willow class led an assembly at which pupils sang a tribute to Mr Cavalier to the tune of 'You Can Count On Me', with new words written by Year 5 teacher Russ Green and school business manager Brigid Thompson.

An avid Exeter City fan, Mr Cavalier was later presented with a team shirt with 'Mr C 1' on the back and a football signed by all the players.

The day ended with a tea party attended by staff, governors, children and parents, both past and present.

In a speech, Mrs Beard thanked Mr Cavalier for all he had given to the school over the years and she presented him with a golf trolley as a retirement gift, along with and a book containing messages from all the staff members and children.

Added Mrs Beard: "Mr C will be missed by everyone at St Martin's - everyone at the school is incredibly grateful to him .

"He is very loved by everyone at St Martin's and his legacy will live on at the school."

Mr Cavalier's career as school caretaker extended beyond the past seven years. He was previously caretaker at the Clyst Honiton Church of England Primary School before it, the pupils and staff moved to their new home at Cranbrook.