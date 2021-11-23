News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Local scouts unveil postboxes for letters to Santa

Adam Manning

Published: 12:02 PM November 23, 2021
1st Cranbrook scouts' Santa postbox

1st Cranbrook scout group's Santa postbox - Credit: 1st Cranbrook scout group

The 1st Cranbrook Scout Group has launched this year's Christmas fundraiser.

Children in Cranbrook and Rockbeare will be able to mail their letters to Santa at festive post-boxes located around Cranbrook, at Cafe 143 and The Cranberry Farm pub.

Letters cost 50p to send, with proceeds going to Exeter Food Bank and 1st Cranbrook Scout Group.

Last posting date is Saturday 11th December and replies from Santa will be delivered in good time for Christmas.

You can use one of the letter templates or write your own. Be sure to tell Santa your name and address so he can get back to you, just make sure you're on the nice list!

1st Cranbrook Scout Group is growing rapidly and is more popular than ever. If you'd would like more information about how you can help, either as a leader or on the committee, please contact gsl1stcranbrook@gmail.com

Cranbrook News

