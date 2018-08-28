Cranbrook Slimming World consultant Kirsty is ‘worth her weight in gold’

Kirsty Bailey with Rylan. Picture: Slimming World Archant

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, a consultant from Cranbrook is marking half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Kirsty Bailey, who runs a Slimming World group at Younghayes Centre in Cranbrook every Thursday and Friday, met Rylan and said it was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World.

Kirsty said “I couldn’t be prouder of my members, not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Rylan added: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultant and group every week, so people like Kirsty are clearly worth their weight in gold.”

Cranbrook’s Slimming World groups are put on every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and Fridays at 9:30am at the Younghayes centre.

For more information call Kirsty on 07908944562.