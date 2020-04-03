Pupils delight Cranbrook’s community with sunflower seed donations

One of the several decorated envelopes containing sunflower seeds posted through the doors of Cranbrook residens. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

Dozens of households in Cranbrook woke up to find mysterious envelopes filled with sunflower seeds posted through their doors.

The idea came from pupils at St Martin’s Primary School, after the school’s forest lead, was unable to give the seeds away at a wildlife gardening fair held last month.

Steph Harvey, the school’s acting head, said: “This is part of our ‘Courageous Advocacy’ work where we encourage the children to think about ways they can support the wider community.

“Unfortunately, Angela had to self-isolate and was unable to attend the fair, and so the seeds were not given out.

“As St Martin’s is open over the Easter holidays, Emily Light, one of our teacher, and myself alerted the children through the Class Dojo App that we use to keep in contact and send home learning in, that we would be delivering them around Cranbrook and to look out for us.

“We delivered to almost 100 households and saw several of our children waving at their window, or coming to the door and waving from across the street.”