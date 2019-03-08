Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Exclusive

Where is Cranbrook's town centre?

PUBLISHED: 12:31 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 23 July 2019

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8768. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8768. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Cranbrook was promised a town centre. But where is it?

Cranbrook. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhc 1494-36-13AWCranbrook. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhc 1494-36-13AW

The district council is currently in talks with the developers to extend deadlines to start building a town centre.

Developers promised that the first five high street units would be built in the designated town centre area before 2,000 homes are occupied.

The number of completed homes in Cranbrook is approaching 2,000, with almost all of them (between 1,900 and 2,000) occupied. And, the land next to Cranberry Farm, designated for the town centre, is still mostly empty fields.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has said 'rather than follow legal recourse, at this stage' it is in talks with the Cranbrook Consortium - Taylor Wimpey, Hallam Land Management, Persimmon Homes and Redrow Homes to update the agreement.

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8768. Picture: Terry IfeCranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8768. Picture: Terry Ife

In 2013 the Herald took a photo of a sign in Cranbrook which stated that the town centre was 'coming soon'. The promise has formed part of the sales pitch to potential home owners.

The current legal agreement stipulates trigger points for when the town will get its town centre and along with other facilities, including a skate park.

EDDC said it feels that it is in the 'public's interest' to work with developers on delivering the town's promised facilities.

When approached for a comment the Cranbrook Consortium said it is 'not in breach' of its obligations.

But when the Herald approached EDDC, the authority said the current document was 'outdated' and that a new agreement has not been signed off.

A council spokesman said: "This agreement is now outdated, however, we are currently working with the consortium to resolve this. The document is still at discussion stage and a draft document has not been published. It is in the public interest to continue to work alongside the consortium to reach agreement, rather than follow legal recourse, at this stage."

The legal agreements currently total more than 500 pages.

It is understood that the marketing of town centre land has begun.

Next week's Herald will look at the timeline for the promised facilities such as the skate park, town council offices, and a health and wellbeing centre.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

The great wide debate! How many has your local team bowled in the Tolchards League so far this season

'Wide ball', an umpire singlans a wide during a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Youngsters thank Lifeboat crew for saving fellow students

Archie presents the cheque to Murray Saunders. Picture Richard Horobin

Axminster teenager to join ‘march of the dead’

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

County councillor ordered to undergo anger management training

Councillor Emma Brennan. Picture: Devon County Council

Where is Cranbrook’s town centre?

Cranbrook town centre site on Court Royal. Ref mhc 30 19TI 8768. Picture: Terry Ife

Boris Johnson is chosen as the new British Prime Minister

Boris Johnson speaks during the Conservative leadership hustings at Exeter on Friday, June 28. Picture: Tony Gussin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists