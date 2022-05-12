Dream of Cranbrook Town Centre closer to being realised after land acquisition approved

Funding of up to £5.5million for the acquisition of town centre land in Cranbrook has been approved by East Devon District Council (EDDC).

Three planning applications for a supermarket, high street shops with apartments above, a town square and a children’s day nursery have also been approved.

An artists impression of how Cranbrook town centre could look - Credit: HDD

How the new supermarket in Cranbrook could look - Credit: HDD

The £5.5m investment is funded by the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone from borrowing against future ring-fenced business rate income.

By securing this land, the council can make sure workspace is provided to meet the needs of a growing population. This sits alongside current plans to provide space for shops and community facilities including a children’s centre, youth centre, library, town council offices, health and wellbeing hub, a leisure centre and a skatepark.

Work on the supermarket and nursery is due to be completed by summer next year, followed soon after by the high street shops, apartments, town square and children’s day nursery.

The Council has also agreed the process for delivering the £40m Cranbrook Local Infrastructure Fund. This Fund will ensure that schools and transport improvements can be delivered in step with new homes as the town expands to a population of around 20,000 people.

Agreement on the details underpinning these much-needed facilities for the town has been coordinated by the Cranbrook Strategic Delivery Board.

The Board is a partnership of Councillors from Cranbrook Town Council, East Devon District Council and Devon County Council.

Cllr Dan Ledger, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for strategic development and chairman of Cranbrook Strategic Delivery Board, said: "This is a monumental moment for the town where the ‘coming soon’ notion actually becomes a reality over the next few months.

“Through partnership working across all levels of local authority and with the consortium of developers, Cranbrook will now finally have its much-needed centre. I couldn't be happier for the residents."

Cllrs Kevin Blakey, Kim Bloxham and Sam Hawkins, EDDC ward members representing Cranbrook, said: “The new buildings will at last give Cranbrook a heart with many of the shopping, service and social facilities that we have all been waiting for, and will act as the focal point around which the rest of the town centre will grow and develop in the coming years.

“Our thanks go to all those who have worked so hard to overcome the obstacles in the way of delivering what will be a welcoming centre for Cranbrook and its surrounding villages and hamlets. A little celebration is in order.”

Cllr Les Bayliss, chairman of Cranbrook Town Council, said: “This long-awaited news will undoubtedly bring significant benefits to the community. For example, being able to shop locally I believe will have a positive impact on the people that live in and around Cranbrook.

“Not to mention the benefits locally to the environment, economy and the potential of local employment opportunities.”

Cllr Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for economic recovery and skills, said: “Cranbrook is rapidly expanding and I have no doubt it will grow to become one of Devon’s most important towns.

“Through a productive partnership with other councils, developers and community representatives we are laying the groundwork for that future and are we are working hard to achieve a consensus for the benefit of its community.”

Scott Davidson, managing director of developers HDD, said: “We are delighted that the planning consents have been issued for the new town centre at Cranbrook. This now allows us to progress to the construction phase so that much-needed facilities can be delivered for Cranbrook residents.”

A spokesperson for the Cranbrook Consortium of developers said: "The approval of plans for the town centre at Cranbrook is a hugely significant step for this growing community.

"Residents at Cranbrook already benefit from shops, a cafe, healthcare and education. The town centre will bring even more vibrancy to the neighbourhood and we are very happy that work can now begin."