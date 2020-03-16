Cranbrook receives funding to start new community and food projects

New community-focused and food projects have been given the go ahead after Cranbrook Town Council received funding.

The council have received awards of £9,890 from Awards for All and just under £5,000 from Devon County Council(DCC).

It will fund the Cranbrook Community Connections project which aims to improve learning opportunities and social networks in Cranbrook to assist with social and emotional wellbeing.

The project will be community lead and residents will be available to share their expertise or take part online. As lockdown is lifted, the project will move into physical spaces.

The grant will cover a three-hour-a-week coordinator, media equipment and funds for venue hire for residents. Any Cranbrook resident will be able to apply and use the space for not for profit.

The Devon County Council figure of just under £5,000 will be used for a project called Grow, Eat, Do, which gives residents the opportunity to have healthy free community meals to promote better health and wellbeing.

Anyone who has been affected by Covid-19 will be able to access the meals, and money from DCC will be put towards equipment, healthy eating education (online tutorials), reducing food waste and improving physical exercise through a community garden after lockdown.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the beginning of the period of emergency measures on 16 March 2020, Cranbrook Town Council has also been working with a number of local agencies to ensure residents are supported through this challenging time.

Community Development Worker, Aynsley Jones and Cranbrook Cornerstone Church reverend, Lythan Nevard have been leading on coordinating the local emergency response efforts

These include Cranbrook Community Association recruiting more than 50 volunteers, the Cranbrook Education Campus delivering school meals to self-isolating families, Cornerstone Church Cranbrook delivering prescriptions and shopping to self-isolating and shielding residents, Exeter Food Bank supplying food and Cranbrook volunteers delivering.