Win-win situation for Cranbrook football club as council agrees floodlights funding

Cranbrook Under 9s in action. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The future is looking brighter for Cranbrook's youth football club after the town council agreed to help fund a new set of portable floodlights.

On Monday, February 17, councillors agreed to put £500 towards the total cost of £5,364, and the club has already secured £2,446 from the Football Foundation.

The lighting will enable the club to train its young footballers at their home ground at Ingrams all year round instead of having to hire other venues during the dark winter evenings.

This will save the club around £5,000 per winter and bring in money from renting out the lights to other local clubs.

The chairman of the football club, Steve Bampton, described it as 'fantastic' news.

He said the club has been having to pay around £38 per hour to hire other venues in the Exeter area for training, 'and when you've got six age groups doing that every week, that's big money.

"We'll be able to pass on those savings to the children now and get more for our money."

His application to the town council for funding described the provision of the floodlights as 'a complete game changer for the club in terms of revenue.'

It continues: "The potential investment this unlocks is fantastic. We currently save across the summer months when costs are low, making sure we have a build-up of funds for winter training.

"This budget could be put towards maintenance equipment for pitches, coaches' education, promotional things, or just into the young people, directly reducing subs, etc."

The application also detailed the benefits to the young footballers, and their parents, when they no longer have to travel to other training venues.

More young people will be able to attend the sessions in Cranbrook, and the lights can also be hired out to other community clubs in the town, potentially increasing their membership.

The portable floodlights require no planning permission and can be installed as soon as the club has purchased them, which could be within the next two weeks.