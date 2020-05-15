Cranbrook Town Council spent £30,000 on grounds maintenance in a month

Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Pa Images PA Wire/PA Images

The Cranbrook Town Council has spent £45,530.66 since March 13 including a £30,000 sum for grounds maintenance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The figure was paid to Tony Benger Landscaping and they are responsible for the maintenance of the Country Park as well as other green areas in the town such as hedgerows, Hayes Square, St Martin’s Park and Northwood Acres Play Area.

This is the second time within 16 days that £30,000 has been paid to the landscapers with another payment of the same value being made on April 14.

The council also spent £143.88 on the videotelephony and online chat service Zoom so that they could conduct meetings during lockdown.

A free version is available but has a limit of 40 minutes and the council said it is very difficult to put a time limit on meetings, particularly if topics are under consideration which attract public attention and debate.

The £45,540,66 figure also includes £16.90 on noticeboard magnets, £32.04 on Amazon and £30.58 on items from The Range.