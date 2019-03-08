Exclusive

Woman left with blood 'pouring' from face after tripping over raised drain cover

Karen Lenton, pictured with husband Tom, sustained facial injuries after tripping over a drain cover in Cranbrook. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A Cranbrook woman has been left with 'severe' facial injuries after tripping on a raised drain cover and falling face first onto a concrete walkway.

Karen Lenton was walking on Tillhouse Road with her husband Tom when her foot caught the ridge of a drain cover.

The 56-year-old was sent sprawling face first onto the pavement. She suffered a bang to her front two teeth, a split lip and sore shoulders.

A spokesman for Cranbrook Consortium, which is responsible for the road, said temporary cones have been installed as a precautionary measure while the matter is reviewed.

Mrs Lenton, of Oakbeer Orchard, said she was 'shaken' by the incident, which has left her worried about walking around the town.

She said: "The amount of blood was really quite scary - it was not dripping, it was pouring."

Mrs Lenton, an administrator for the NHS, said the road poses a danger to both children and parents who walk it to and from Cranbrook Education Campus.

She said the elderly and partially sighted would be susceptible to tripping over it.

"Cranbrook is perceived to be the new keep-fit healthy town," Mrs Lenton said. "There are lots of joggers here. The roads are not fit-for-purpose in that respect."

She added: "If it was an elderly person (who fell), they could have broken something.

"It was a horrific end to what should have been a pleasant stroll on a sunny Sunday afternoon."

Mrs Lenton said she reported her fall to Devon County Council, but was told by the authority it could not do anything because the road belongs to Cranbrook Consortium, and is 'unadopted'.

An unadopted highway means it has not been officially taken on by Devon County Council, and therefore is not governed or maintained by the authority.

Cranbrook Consortium comprises the various housing developers in Cranbrook, which are responsible for building the town's homes.

The consortium spokesman said: "We have been made aware of an incident on Tilhouse Road, although at this stage have not had direct contact with the person involved and as such do not have any details.

"This area has been subjected to regular monthly inspections for many months.

"The consortium is currently awaiting a full report on this situation and confirms that if remedial works are found to be required, these will be undertaken immediately