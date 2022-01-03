Plane crash at Exeter Airport, after landing gear fails

A plane has crash-landed at Exeter Airport this lunchtime (Monday, January 3).



At around 11 o clock this morning the aircraft believed to be from Kent was forced to make an emergency landing on Runway 26 as its landing gear failed to work correctly. The plane experienced a left rear undercarriage collapse as it was coming into Exeter.

The plane has now been recovered and flights are operating as normal from the airport.



A spokesman for Exeter Airport said: “At 11.18 this morning a private Beech 200 King Air aircraft originating from Kent with one person on board experienced a left rear undercarriage collapsed upon landing. No one was injured and the aircraft has been recovered. Scheduled airport operations are unaffected and the airport is open as usual.”



