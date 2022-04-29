Creative clay session for Honiton Carers

Honiton Carers got creative with clay in a session at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery.

The Gallery Engagement Officer Anna Aroussi and volunteer helper Zoe led the session on Wednesday, April 27.

Winnie Cameron, chair of the Honiton Carers Support Group, said: “We started off making a little ball and gradually turned it in to a little sculpture, then got more ambitious and made some bigger bowls in various shapes and sizes.

“It was really therapeutic working with the soft clay in your hands and we ended up with some brilliant results.

“The Gallery will now fire all our efforts, which we engraved with our initials before we finished. The session was very much enjoyed by everyone, who are all looking forward to seeing the finished result.”

The results of the clay modelling session by Honiton Carers Support Group - Credit: Honiton Carers

The group’s next meeting is at the Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 11. Prior to that they have an outing on the Tiverton Canal Barge on Monday, May 4, made possible by a ‘get back together’ grant from Honiton Town Council.

Anyone who would like to join Honiton Carers can contact Winnie on 07974 636926 or email winniekjaer@btinternet.com