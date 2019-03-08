Lifeboat SOS extracts Georgia from dentist’s chair
PUBLISHED: 08:50 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 18 March 2019
Archant
First lifeboat callout comes for Lyme woman while she is having her teeth examined
A visit to the dentist ended with a swift ‘extraction’ for the Lyme Regis lifeboat crew’s latest member.
Georgia Robson - only the fourth woman to join the volunteer crew – was having her teeth checked when her pager went off on Friday (March 15).
She said: “I just had to apologise and explain why I had to leave.
“I have now made another appointment to finish my treatment.”
Lyme-born Georgia, 24, joined as shore crew just over a year ago and recently qualified as a sea-going member of the team.
She said: ”We were called to investigate an unidentified object floating near the promenade at West Bay, so it was just a little worrying as to what we would find.
“It turned out to be nothing more serious than a large marker buoy.
“I just love being a member of the crew and will have to be patient for my second opportunity to go to sea on a shout.”
