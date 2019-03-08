Lifeboat SOS extracts Georgia from dentist’s chair

Georgia - all smiles now. Picture Richard Horobin Archant

First lifeboat callout comes for Lyme woman while she is having her teeth examined

A visit to the dentist ended with a swift ‘extraction’ for the Lyme Regis lifeboat crew’s latest member.

Georgia Robson - only the fourth woman to join the volunteer crew – was having her teeth checked when her pager went off on Friday (March 15).

She said: “I just had to apologise and explain why I had to leave.

“I have now made another appointment to finish my treatment.”

Lyme-born Georgia, 24, joined as shore crew just over a year ago and recently qualified as a sea-going member of the team.

She said: ”We were called to investigate an unidentified object floating near the promenade at West Bay, so it was just a little worrying as to what we would find.

“It turned out to be nothing more serious than a large marker buoy.

“I just love being a member of the crew and will have to be patient for my second opportunity to go to sea on a shout.”