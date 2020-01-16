Exciting talks on the menu for East Devon Luncheon Club

Simon Card lunch club organiser Archant

A programme of 'exciting and interesting talks' is being planned by The East Devon Luncheon Club for the year ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jewellery expert and TV personality John Benjamin, Jewellery expert and TV personality John Benjamin,

Chairman Simon Card said amongst the speakers will be renowned jewellery expert and TV personality John Benjamin, from the Antiques Roadshow, and Barry Johnston, son of the iconic cricketing legend Brian 'Johnners' Johnston.

The East Devon Luncheon Club meets at the Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth, from October to March - welcoming a wide range of interesting and informative speakers.

Club members come from across the region, including Exmouth, Seaton, Honiton, Sidmouth, Chard and Bridport.

Mr Card said: "Membership is steadily increasing but we are always looking for new members and for some of those to join the committee in due course and help us deliver such a varied and informative programme for the residents of East Devon in the years ahead."

Brian Johson's son Barry will be a speaker Brian Johson's son Barry will be a speaker

To find out more about joining the club contact membership secretary Kevin Carr on 01297 24790 - e mail kmcarr88@gmail.com.