Advanced search

Exciting talks on the menu for East Devon Luncheon Club

PUBLISHED: 17:01 16 January 2020

Simon Card lunch club organiser

Simon Card lunch club organiser

Archant

A programme of 'exciting and interesting talks' is being planned by The East Devon Luncheon Club for the year ahead.

Jewellery expert and TV personality John Benjamin,Jewellery expert and TV personality John Benjamin,

Chairman Simon Card said amongst the speakers will be renowned jewellery expert and TV personality John Benjamin, from the Antiques Roadshow, and Barry Johnston, son of the iconic cricketing legend Brian 'Johnners' Johnston.

The East Devon Luncheon Club meets at the Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth, from October to March - welcoming a wide range of interesting and informative speakers.

Club members come from across the region, including Exmouth, Seaton, Honiton, Sidmouth, Chard and Bridport.

Mr Card said: "Membership is steadily increasing but we are always looking for new members and for some of those to join the committee in due course and help us deliver such a varied and informative programme for the residents of East Devon in the years ahead."

Brian Johson's son Barry will be a speakerBrian Johson's son Barry will be a speaker

To find out more about joining the club contact membership secretary Kevin Carr on 01297 24790 - e mail kmcarr88@gmail.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Cyclist badly hurt in Colyton road accident

The cyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by Devon Air Ambulance.

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Exciting talks on the menu for East Devon Luncheon Club

Simon Card lunch club organiser

Tame jackdaw who has a fetish for pencils has made his mark on Axminster’s community after being rescued

Jake with parents Jaime and Adrian. Picture: Jaime Lee

Ottery St Mary U14s sit top of the league for the first time after win over Crediton

Finn Upsher in action against Crediton. Picture: Stephen Upsher

Axminster’s winless run continues and the rest of the local football from the second Saturday of 2020

Football generic picture

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Sue Ritchie and Barry Rogers

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists