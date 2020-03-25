Howzat! Son of legendary cricket commentator at East Devon Lunch Club!

Pictured are (l/r) Barry Johnston, Rosemary Walker (press secretary) and Simon Card (chairman). Picture: EDLC Archant

East Devon Luncheon Club welcomed Barry Johnston, son of legendary cricketing commentator Brian Johnston, to its last meeting of the year.

The gathering took place at Sidmouth’s Victoria Hotel just ahead of the Government’s new coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Johnston gave an illuminating talk about his father and his many exploits growing up, during the war and then as a commentator for the BBC for nearly 50 years.

Club chairman Simon Card said: “We are very fortunate to have had many great talks at the club but this certainly ranked near the top.

“Barry could have entertained us for hours and our members and guests laughed a great deal during the talk, most remembering Brian’s unique style and commentary on TV and radio.

“It was a fitting end to this year’s season, particularly given the serious situation we find ourselves in with the present Covid 19 virus - it was wonderful light relief.”

Mr Card also spoke of the ‘incredible customer service’ provided by the Victoria Hotel staff, given the dramatic last minute falloff in numbers attending.

He said: “We fully understood why many of our members and guests decided not to attend at the last minute but the hotel staff went to incredible lengths to rearrange everything in the short time before the meal was due to commence to make our last lunch of the season successful.

“I think we should all celebrate the end of this dreadful virus at the Victoria Hote - whenever that is!”

Barry Johnston signed copies of his book after the luncheon for members and guests.