News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News > Crime

Axminster man loses driving licence after having no insurance

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:00 AM April 15, 2022
The North Somerset Courthouse in St Georges, Weston

The case was heard by magistrates in Weston, Somerset - Credit: Archant

An Axminster man has lost his licence after driving without insurance.

Anthony Robert Abrey, of The Cricketers, Axminster, had a charge of driving on the A358 at Chard, Somerset, on April 2 last year proven in his absence.

The case was heard by Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston super Mare on Tuesday last week (April 12).

As well as being banned from driving for six months as a result of six points being added to his licence, Abrey was fined £660, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, as well as costs of £90.

Axminster News

Don't Miss

File picture of a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service fire engine

Fire destroys appliances in Honiton outbuilding

Paul Jones

person
Lorraine Cox

Pair jailed for vigilante attack on kebab shop worker

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

IN THE DOCK: The latest court results from East Devon

Paul Jones

person
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

East Devon postcodes named Postcode Lottery luckiest

Paul Jones

person