Axminster man loses driving licence after having no insurance

The case was heard by magistrates in Weston, Somerset - Credit: Archant

An Axminster man has lost his licence after driving without insurance.

Anthony Robert Abrey, of The Cricketers, Axminster, had a charge of driving on the A358 at Chard, Somerset, on April 2 last year proven in his absence.

The case was heard by Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston super Mare on Tuesday last week (April 12).

As well as being banned from driving for six months as a result of six points being added to his licence, Abrey was fined £660, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, as well as costs of £90.