Appeal after a DOZEN people attack group in the street

The attack unfolded in Fore Street, Chard, near the junction with Boden Street

A gang of around a dozen people attacked another group in a Chard street.

Four people were attacked in the incident, which happened in Fore Street at around 3am on Saturday, March 5.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone with information about the attack, which happened near the junction with Boden Street.

"The friends were walking home when they were assaulted by members of a group of about a dozen people," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

"One of them was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on. The attack only ended after door staff at a nearby venue intervened.

"The victim required hospital treatment for bruising and grazing but thankfully did not need to be admitted."

The incident was reported to the police on Tuesday, March 8, and enquiries are ongoing, the spokesperson said.

"Those in the larger group were mostly white men in their late teens or early 20s, but there was also a woman," they added.

"She was also described as white, mid 20s, about 160cm (5ft 3ins) tall, and of stocky or muscular build with mid-length blonde hair. She wore a grey or cream tracksuit.

"One of the men in the large group was described as aged about 18, around 165cm (5ft 4ins) tall and skinny, with dark hair. He wore a black padded jacket.

"If you saw the incident, have any dashcam or other footage or any information which could help our investigation, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222056181.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.