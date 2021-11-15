News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Burglar jailed for drunken late-night raid in Honiton

Court Reporter

Published: 2:10 PM November 15, 2021
Exeter Crown Court.

A Honiton burglar who broke into a neighbour’s flat when drunk and stole items that held irreplaceable family memories has been jailed. 

Thomas Statham, 28, of High Street, Honiton, took a comforter and blanket that had been used by a family member when she was in hospital with cystic fibrosis. He also stole some food. 

At Exeter Crown Court he admitted burglary and was jailed for a year by Judge Timothy Rose. 

The judge described the offence as ‘a really serious opportunist burglary in which you took items of significant sentimental value’.

He said Statham had a large number of previous convictions and had broken court orders and failed to comply with licence conditions. 

Mr Deni Matthews, defending, said psychological issues that lay behind Statham’s offending had been diagnosed only since he has been remanded in custody. 

He said Statham has been a model prisoner and hopes to get the support he needs to stay out of trouble when he is released. 

