Man admits threatening to share 'intimate pictures' of ex
Court Reporter
A window cleaner tried to get his former lover to sleep with him again by threatening to disclose private photographs of her.
Jack Walker had met the woman on Tinder and they began an intimate relationship which ended because she wanted to it to become more serious and he did not.
He discovered she was seeing a new man and texted her to ask who he was. He then threatened to disclose 'explicit material of her carrying out sexual acts on him'.
She thought he had deleted the images but in fact he had backed them up on his smartphone.
A court heard he gave her several ultimatums saying that if she wanted this to stop then she would have to sleep with him, said prosecutor Lyndsey Baker.
She eventually contacted police over the incidents.
Walker, 30, of Walnut Road, Honiton, admitted threatening to disclose private sexual photos and films with intent to cause distress last July.
He was sentenced to a 30 month-long community order with 40 rehab days by Exeter Magistrates. He was also banned from contacting the victim for two years under a restraining order.