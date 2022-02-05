Honiton woman fined for racial harassment and assaulting police

A Honiton woman has been fined after admitting a racially-aggravated public order offence.

Susan Bennett, of Westcott Way, Honiton, also admitted two charges of assaulting a police officer when she appeared before North and East Devon Magistrates sitting at Exeter on Tuesday (February 1).

She appeared before the court via video link.

The 42-year-old admitted the racially-aggravated harassment offence, which occurred on May 30, 2021 in Exeter, along with a charge of assaulting a police officer.

The second assault on a police officer charge came after an incident which took place on the same day, in Honiton.

She was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 by magistrates.

No order of costs was imposed by the court and Bennett's guilty pleas were taken into consideration by magistrates when sentencing.