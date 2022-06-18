Toilets targeted by vandals re-open - with reduced hours

Toilets which were closed after being targeted by vandals have reopened - but under reduced hours.

The Thury Harcourt Place Toilets were reopened yesterday (June 17) after being targeted by vandals who daubed 'some of the worst graffiti East Devon District Council (EDDC) has ever seen'.

Given the extensive issues over a long period of time, and the impact on time and resources, EDDC has decided to re-open the toilets with reduced opening hours over the next two weeks in a bid to deter the vandals striking again.

The facilities will open initially between 8am and 5pm and EDDC will be monitoring the situation and hope the move will deter any vandalism that was occurring later in the day.

The council will then look to extend the opening hours, if there are no further issues.

Leader of EDDC, Councillor Paul Arnott, has visited the site in response to concerns and has personally guaranteed there will always be public toilet facilities at this site, with the existing toilets being in place until April 2023, before being remodelled to future proof the facility for years to come.

Officers will report back with further proposals later this summer.

READ MORE: Vandals strike at Seaton toilet block

Cllr Arnott said: "Access to good quality public toilets is essential for our towns and sustainable tourism offer.

"This administration took the difficult but necessary decision to review what EDDC could provide directly, but we still want to ensure toilets are available where they are most needed.

"I’ve been listening to concerns relayed to me by fellow councillors Jack Rowland and Dan Ledger, and that is why I will ensure this site has a public toilet facility available in some form, always."

Anyone with information regarding the attack on the toilets should contact EDDC, police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.