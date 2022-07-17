News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News > Crime

Vandals strike AGAIN at public toilets in Seaton

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:00 AM July 17, 2022
Damage at the West Walk public toilets in Seaton

Damage at the West Walk public toilets in Seaton - Credit: EDDC

Vandals who forced the closure of a public toilets in Seaton last month have struck again.

The offenders have this caused damage to another block of toilets, at West Walk.

The West Walk toilets were not closed but repainting took place last Wednesday, July 8, to repair the damage.

Similar graffiti, which included swearing and offensive slurs, was also left all over a children's play park in Colyton and in the Thury Harcourt Place toilets last month.

Any residents who may have seen what happened or have any information on the offenders involved in the two incidents have been urged to report it to police on 101, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Seaton News

Don't Miss

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

A30 closed in both directions after crash

Philippa Davies

person
colyton

Stanley, from Colyton turns 100 years old!

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The Waffle House team: directors Tim Whiteway and Sophie McLachlan, with staff Peter Johns and Noah Tucker

New cafe and community wellbeing hub at Seaton Hospital

Philippa Davies

person
exmouth

Work starts on upgrading Axminster to ultrafast broadband

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon