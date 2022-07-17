Vandals strike AGAIN at public toilets in Seaton

Vandals who forced the closure of a public toilets in Seaton last month have struck again.

The offenders have this caused damage to another block of toilets, at West Walk.

The West Walk toilets were not closed but repainting took place last Wednesday, July 8, to repair the damage.

Similar graffiti, which included swearing and offensive slurs, was also left all over a children's play park in Colyton and in the Thury Harcourt Place toilets last month.

Any residents who may have seen what happened or have any information on the offenders involved in the two incidents have been urged to report it to police on 101, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.